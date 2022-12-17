TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 17.76% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $70.35.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.