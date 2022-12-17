TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

