TAP Consulting LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.