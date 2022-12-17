Telsey Advisory Group Trims Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price to $5.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Holley by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

