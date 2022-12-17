Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.1 %

TS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

