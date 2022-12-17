TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.92 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $206.65 million and $16.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070956 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052190 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008263 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021869 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004244 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000216 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,164,642 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,407,513 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
