Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $35.25 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $35.25 million and $563,413.27 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00008922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.91 or 0.05348742 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.81 or 0.28807281 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.