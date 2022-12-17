The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.
Allstate Stock Performance
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
