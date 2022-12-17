The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. 4,120,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.