The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,470.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 71,723 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

