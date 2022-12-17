The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.