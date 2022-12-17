The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

CG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 4,457,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

