The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

