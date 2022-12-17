The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

