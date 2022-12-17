The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EML has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 3.4 %

Eastern Announces Dividend

Shares of Eastern stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

