The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 66,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

GRX remained flat at $10.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

