The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 633,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,438. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

