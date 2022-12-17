The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $358,475.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

