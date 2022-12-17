TheStreet Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to C+

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.0 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

