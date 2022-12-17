Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $156.19 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00228827 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01553745 USD and is down -13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,483,933.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.