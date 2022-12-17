Tim S.A. (TIMB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
TIM Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
