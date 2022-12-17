Tim S.A. (TIMB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TIM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

