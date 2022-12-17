Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,305 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

