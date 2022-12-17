Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,662 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL opened at $50.27 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

