Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE AIG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

