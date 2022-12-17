Tnf LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 356,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 156,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

