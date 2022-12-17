Tnf LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 44,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

