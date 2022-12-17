Tnf LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tnf LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

