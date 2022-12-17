Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.34 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00014641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and approximately $64.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

