TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.25.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

