Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
TYG stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $36.85.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
