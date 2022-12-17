TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

