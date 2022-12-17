Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up 6.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $48.07 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

