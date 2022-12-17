Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

