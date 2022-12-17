Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.