Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,299,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.95 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.