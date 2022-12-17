Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 240,988 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,988 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 14.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.90% of Liberty Global worth $72,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 648,173 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.01 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

