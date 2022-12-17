TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPVG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.10 million, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 822.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.