Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 11,776 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.