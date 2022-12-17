TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TRX Gold worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. TRX Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

