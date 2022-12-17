TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 152,374 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 7.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,929,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,017,024. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

