TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $6.81 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Dada Nexus makes up 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dada Nexus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $16,704,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 70.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dada Nexus by 10.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 1,638,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

