TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 74,917 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,917 shares during the quarter. Eneti accounts for about 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.52% of Eneti worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Eneti Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NETI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 332,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.49. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

