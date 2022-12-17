Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 33,100 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

