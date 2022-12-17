Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 0.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Cintas by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $445.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.98 and its 200 day moving average is $410.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.