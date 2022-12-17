Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

