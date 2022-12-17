Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.

