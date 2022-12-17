Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.