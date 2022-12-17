Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10,088.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $69.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

