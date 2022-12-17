Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.85 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $58.85 million and $575,474.23 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00614390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00272187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19668608 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $753,452.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

