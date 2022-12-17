Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CEO Acquires $20,943.23 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna bought 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,943.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Edward Manna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna bought 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna purchased 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $8,518.16.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

