Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $63.52 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and approximately $63.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00031922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00385863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.34034716 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 581 active market(s) with $102,249,482.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.